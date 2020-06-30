All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
11 South 3rd Street Unit 502
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

11 South 3rd Street Unit 502

11 Third Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11 Third Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, bright, and UNFURNISHED APARTMENT in Alhambra, CA. It has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1-car parking space in its attached garage.

Inside, the units lovely kitchen is surrounded by fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. It has hardwood floors, recessed lights, and a carpet in the living room. The magnificent bedroom is perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The en suite bathroom has a shower stall, dual sink vanity cabinets surmounted by illuminated mirrors, and ample storage space. The unit has an in-unit washer and dryer along with electric heating and centralized air conditioning for climate control.

Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant pays water, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees and trash.

The propertys Walkscore is 93/100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Accessible to the nearby fitness center, business center, parks, and public transportation stops/hub.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=awCkzQtP26d

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Story Park, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center, and Burke Park.

Bus lines:
78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
176 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
260 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5454073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have any available units?
11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have?
Some of 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 currently offering any rent specials?
11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 is pet friendly.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 offer parking?
Yes, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 offers parking.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have a pool?
No, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 does not have a pool.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have accessible units?
No, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 South 3rd Street Unit 502 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles