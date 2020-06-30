11 South 3rd Street Unit 502

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, bright, and UNFURNISHED APARTMENT in Alhambra, CA. It has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1-car parking space in its attached garage.



Inside, the units lovely kitchen is surrounded by fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. It has hardwood floors, recessed lights, and a carpet in the living room. The magnificent bedroom is perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The en suite bathroom has a shower stall, dual sink vanity cabinets surmounted by illuminated mirrors, and ample storage space. The unit has an in-unit washer and dryer along with electric heating and centralized air conditioning for climate control.



Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant pays water, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees and trash.



The propertys Walkscore is 93/100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Accessible to the nearby fitness center, business center, parks, and public transportation stops/hub.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=awCkzQtP26d



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Story Park, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center, and Burke Park.



Bus lines:

78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

176 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

260 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5454073)