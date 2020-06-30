11 South 3rd Street Unit 502

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Captivating, bright, and UNFURNISHED APARTMENT in Alhambra, CA. It has 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1-car parking space in its attached garage.
Inside, the units lovely kitchen is surrounded by fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, smooth granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances such as the refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. It has hardwood floors, recessed lights, and a carpet in the living room. The magnificent bedroom is perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The en suite bathroom has a shower stall, dual sink vanity cabinets surmounted by illuminated mirrors, and ample storage space. The unit has an in-unit washer and dryer along with electric heating and centralized air conditioning for climate control.
Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
The tenant pays water, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees and trash.
The propertys Walkscore is 93/100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Accessible to the nearby fitness center, business center, parks, and public transportation stops/hub.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=awCkzQtP26d
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Story Park, Joslyn Adult Recreation Center, and Burke Park.
Bus lines:
78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
176 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
260 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
(RLNE5454073)