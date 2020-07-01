All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 107 N 1st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
107 N 1st
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

107 N 1st

107 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

107 North 1st Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this freshly upgraded one bedroom upper single story apartment that is right up the street from downtown Alhambra. With shops, restaurants, and the movie theater less than a mile away, this apartment is in the perfect location. As you enter, you will be welcomed into a large living area with great natural light. Off of the living room you will find a spacious bedroom and an updated full bathroom. Also off of the living room is the kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and dark cabinets. There are new windows, new paint, air conditioning, and more! The complex offers a shared laundry area and one garage space for this unit. Please TEXT Sara for more information (626) 274-5335.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N 1st have any available units?
107 N 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 107 N 1st have?
Some of 107 N 1st's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N 1st currently offering any rent specials?
107 N 1st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N 1st pet-friendly?
No, 107 N 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 107 N 1st offer parking?
Yes, 107 N 1st offers parking.
Does 107 N 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N 1st have a pool?
No, 107 N 1st does not have a pool.
Does 107 N 1st have accessible units?
No, 107 N 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N 1st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 N 1st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 N 1st has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles