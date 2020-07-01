Amenities

Welcome to this freshly upgraded one bedroom upper single story apartment that is right up the street from downtown Alhambra. With shops, restaurants, and the movie theater less than a mile away, this apartment is in the perfect location. As you enter, you will be welcomed into a large living area with great natural light. Off of the living room you will find a spacious bedroom and an updated full bathroom. Also off of the living room is the kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and dark cabinets. There are new windows, new paint, air conditioning, and more! The complex offers a shared laundry area and one garage space for this unit. Please TEXT Sara for more information (626) 274-5335.