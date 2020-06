Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters parking range

Unit Amenities granite counters range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Location,Location!!!.This Property is on a Trees line Street with quiet neighborhood. Convenient to all, its the Heart of City Alhambra. Rooming,Clean and Move in Condition.New panted interior and exterior. Kitchen granite counter top and cabinets. Breakfast nook in Kitchen.Two Big Bedrooms with a Full Bath. Formal Living and Dinning room. Inside Laundry hook-up.Big back Yard for Kids or family gathering activities.