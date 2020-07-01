1011 Stoneman Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator media room

Located in north Alhambra next to San Marino, this HIGH CEILING condominium is one of kind! Standing at 1,526 square feet, this TOP FLOOR

corner unit provides ample interior space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. the spacious master is equipped with double vanity! Large kitchen next to the open living room and a fireplace, one will also have access to the balcony facing quite street view. This secured building with controlled access and an Elevator. 11 miles from downtown Los Angeles, this Alhambra neighborhood features several parks and a large golf course, a Costco and a Target, schools, and a movie theater. There are many delicious restaurants, a YMCA, Sprouts and other local super markets all within walking distance.