Alhambra, CA
1011 Stoneman Avenue N
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:26 AM

1011 Stoneman Avenue N

1011 North Stoneman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 North Stoneman Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Located in north Alhambra next to San Marino, this HIGH CEILING condominium is one of kind! Standing at 1,526 square feet, this TOP FLOOR
corner unit provides ample interior space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. the spacious master is equipped with double vanity! Large kitchen next to the open living room and a fireplace, one will also have access to the balcony facing quite street view. This secured building with controlled access and an Elevator. 11 miles from downtown Los Angeles, this Alhambra neighborhood features several parks and a large golf course, a Costco and a Target, schools, and a movie theater. There are many delicious restaurants, a YMCA, Sprouts and other local super markets all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have any available units?
1011 Stoneman Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have?
Some of 1011 Stoneman Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Stoneman Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Stoneman Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Stoneman Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N offer parking?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Stoneman Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Stoneman Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

