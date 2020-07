Amenities

Ready to move in by Sept. 15th, 2019. This Agoura Fountainwood one story has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Carpet, Woodlike flooring, paint and upgraded bathrooms. Window treatments included. Backyard for entertainment ,Large lot fenced in.. 2 car garage w/direct access to house. A great neighborhood and close to schools, parks and shopping. A must see. Call for appt.