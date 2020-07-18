6051 Calmfield Avenue

Amenities
Entertainers Yard!!! Beautifully upgraded 2 story family home includes downstairs bedroom and bath in the heart ofAgoura. Fountainwood tract, nearby park & extremely close to sought after Mariposa and Sumac schools in the Las Virgines School District! Custom kitchen with granitecounters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The entertainers backyard is a cut above with pebble tech pool and spa, covered seating area, outdoorfire-pit and BBQ area. Inside the home has hardwood floors, dual pane windows, plantation shutters and open flowing floor plan. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths reside upstairs. Large master with large walk-in closet that overlooks backyard and complements home. 3 car garage and stamped concrete secluded front yard complete the home! *** Directly across from SUMAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ***