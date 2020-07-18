6051 Calmfield Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Entertainers Yard!!! Beautifully upgraded 2 story family home includes downstairs bedroom and bath in the heart ofAgoura. Fountainwood tract, nearby park & extremely close to sought after Mariposa and Sumac schools in the Las Virgines School District! Custom kitchen with granitecounters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The entertainers backyard is a cut above with pebble tech pool and spa, covered seating area, outdoorfire-pit and BBQ area. Inside the home has hardwood floors, dual pane windows, plantation shutters and open flowing floor plan. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths reside upstairs. Large master with large walk-in closet that overlooks backyard and complements home. 3 car garage and stamped concrete secluded front yard complete the home! *** Directly across from SUMAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ***