Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
6051 Calmfield Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:10 AM

6051 Calmfield Avenue

6051 Calmfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Agoura Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Gyms
Apartments with Balconies
Location

6051 Calmfield Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Upper Downtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Entertainers Yard!!! Beautifully upgraded 2 story family home includes downstairs bedroom and bath in the heart ofAgoura. Fountainwood tract, nearby park & extremely close to sought after Mariposa and Sumac schools in the Las Virgines School District! Custom kitchen with granitecounters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The entertainers backyard is a cut above with pebble tech pool and spa, covered seating area, outdoorfire-pit and BBQ area. Inside the home has hardwood floors, dual pane windows, plantation shutters and open flowing floor plan. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths reside upstairs. Large master with large walk-in closet that overlooks backyard and complements home. 3 car garage and stamped concrete secluded front yard complete the home! *** Directly across from SUMAC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have any available units?
6051 Calmfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have?
Some of 6051 Calmfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 Calmfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6051 Calmfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 Calmfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6051 Calmfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6051 Calmfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 Calmfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6051 Calmfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6051 Calmfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 Calmfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6051 Calmfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6051 Calmfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
