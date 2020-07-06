All apartments in Agoura Hills
5772 Green Meadow Dr

5772 Green Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5772 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story Morrison Ranch - Lovely one story rancher on a corner lot in one the best neighborhoods of Morrison Ranch! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath plus powder room doesn't disappoint!! Large french country kitchen with stainless steel high end appliances & a peninsula that seats 5 comfortably. Just off the kitchen you have a sizable family room with wood burning fireplace. The living & dining rooms have soaring high ceilings & a 2nd fireplace. The master has a gorgeous appointed ensuite bath & a walk in closet with custom built ins. 3 additional generous sized bedrooms & large secondary bath with tub and shower. Additional features include; custom painted "fun" laundry room, a walk in pantry, extra sizable storage in the garage, & vinyl wood plank flooring blanket all the common area rooms, so carpet is just where you want it....... the bedrooms! This owner loves animals & welcomes your pets with a large grassy yard, & gated dog run. Lastly, this home is located within 2 blocks from the famous trick or treat street "Hempstead" sooooooo what are you waiting for???
The home can be available for occupancy before Christmas so bring your tree! It can be seen with 3 hours notice during normal business hours. Pets are welcome & upon approval may require additional deposit and/or increase in rent. For fastest response please text Bonni at 818.300.5304

(RLNE5347098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have any available units?
5772 Green Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5772 Green Meadow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5772 Green Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5772 Green Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5772 Green Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5772 Green Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5772 Green Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5772 Green Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5772 Green Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5772 Green Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5772 Green Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5772 Green Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5772 Green Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

