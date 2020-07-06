5772 Green Meadow Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous one story Morrison Ranch - Lovely one story rancher on a corner lot in one the best neighborhoods of Morrison Ranch! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath plus powder room doesn't disappoint!! Large french country kitchen with stainless steel high end appliances & a peninsula that seats 5 comfortably. Just off the kitchen you have a sizable family room with wood burning fireplace. The living & dining rooms have soaring high ceilings & a 2nd fireplace. The master has a gorgeous appointed ensuite bath & a walk in closet with custom built ins. 3 additional generous sized bedrooms & large secondary bath with tub and shower. Additional features include; custom painted "fun" laundry room, a walk in pantry, extra sizable storage in the garage, & vinyl wood plank flooring blanket all the common area rooms, so carpet is just where you want it....... the bedrooms! This owner loves animals & welcomes your pets with a large grassy yard, & gated dog run. Lastly, this home is located within 2 blocks from the famous trick or treat street "Hempstead" sooooooo what are you waiting for???

The home can be available for occupancy before Christmas so bring your tree! It can be seen with 3 hours notice during normal business hours. Pets are welcome & upon approval may require additional deposit and/or increase in rent. For fastest response please text Bonni at 818.300.5304



(RLNE5347098)