All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5672 Medeabrook Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5672 Medeabrook Place
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

5672 Medeabrook Place

5672 Medeabrook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5672 Medeabrook Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Hillrise

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
For Lease, a rare single family 1 story home with pool & spa in Agoura Hills. This lovely home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fully updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home also features 1660 s.f of living area, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, travertine and living room carpet. Finally this home has newer windows and wood doors. ready to move-in and a great family home designed for entertaining and raising a family. Call for a private showing...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have any available units?
5672 Medeabrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5672 Medeabrook Place have?
Some of 5672 Medeabrook Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5672 Medeabrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Medeabrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Medeabrook Place pet-friendly?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place offer parking?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place does not offer parking.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have a pool?
Yes, 5672 Medeabrook Place has a pool.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have accessible units?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5672 Medeabrook Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5672 Medeabrook Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons