5672 Medeabrook Place

For Lease, a rare single family 1 story home with pool & spa in Agoura Hills. This lovely home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fully updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home also features 1660 s.f of living area, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, travertine and living room carpet. Finally this home has newer windows and wood doors. ready to move-in and a great family home designed for entertaining and raising a family. Call for a private showing...