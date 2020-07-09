All apartments in Agoura Hills
5660 Silver Valley Avenue
5660 Silver Valley Avenue

5660 Silver Valley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5660 Silver Valley Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Finest area Executive Home-5 spacious bedrooms &4 full baths+3 car garage with lots of storage. Very light bright with large windows going up to high ceilings. It will be newly painted and recarpeted. Hardwood floors are in entryway and family room. 2 HVAC units-upstairs & down. There is 1 bedroom (or can be used as a den)downstairs with a granite countered full bathroom adjacent. New granite counters in kitchen, guest bath, and family room wet bar. Kitchen has Jenn Air range, dishwasher, self-cleaning oven & microwave. Cabinets are oak & have under lighting. Kitchen has work island. There is a separate breakfast area with a pass thru bar from the kitchen. Family room has fireplace & wet bar. Separate laundry room with sink and storage. Huge Master Bedroom upstairs with walk in closet, fireplace, sitting area. Adjoining master bath has jetted tub, fireplace, twin sinks, separate shower, separate toilet area & linen closets. All baths are full baths. Large Loft area at top of stairs for 2nd family room. There are jack&jill bedrooms sharing full bath with twin sinks. The 5th bedroom upstairs has its own full bath. Trellis covered backyard patio has BBQ area. Gardener provided. Close to Parks with community activities for kids (Forest Cove Park). Blocks from new Yarrow YMCA. Various public & privately owned swimming pools available & public golf courses. Available June 1 after new paint and carpet. Virtual Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzodxTL0WZA or CLICK CAMERA ABOVE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have any available units?
5660 Silver Valley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have?
Some of 5660 Silver Valley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Silver Valley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Silver Valley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Silver Valley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5660 Silver Valley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5660 Silver Valley Avenue has units with air conditioning.

