5660 Silver Valley Avenue

Finest area Executive Home-5 spacious bedrooms &4 full baths+3 car garage with lots of storage. Very light bright with large windows going up to high ceilings. It will be newly painted and recarpeted. Hardwood floors are in entryway and family room. 2 HVAC units-upstairs & down. There is 1 bedroom (or can be used as a den)downstairs with a granite countered full bathroom adjacent. New granite counters in kitchen, guest bath, and family room wet bar. Kitchen has Jenn Air range, dishwasher, self-cleaning oven & microwave. Cabinets are oak & have under lighting. Kitchen has work island. There is a separate breakfast area with a pass thru bar from the kitchen. Family room has fireplace & wet bar. Separate laundry room with sink and storage. Huge Master Bedroom upstairs with walk in closet, fireplace, sitting area. Adjoining master bath has jetted tub, fireplace, twin sinks, separate shower, separate toilet area & linen closets. All baths are full baths. Large Loft area at top of stairs for 2nd family room. There are jack&jill bedrooms sharing full bath with twin sinks. The 5th bedroom upstairs has its own full bath. Trellis covered backyard patio has BBQ area. Gardener provided. Close to Parks with community activities for kids (Forest Cove Park). Blocks from new Yarrow YMCA. Various public & privately owned swimming pools available & public golf courses. Available June 1 after new paint and carpet. Virtual Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzodxTL0WZA or CLICK CAMERA ABOVE