5607 Lake Lindero Drive

Newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home - Newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with 2315 Sq. Ft. Features 2 3/4 bathrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is a bedroom downstairs with it's own 3/4 bathroom. This is a multi level home. kitchen has freshly varnished kitchen cabinetry, a breakfast nook or dining area with a sliding door to the outside backyard. Kitchen area also has direct access to the backyard. Includes a refrigerator and a spare refrigerator inside the spacious 2 car garage. The garage has a work bench and loads of storage space and rafters. Enjoy the spacious formal living room and new laminate flooring throughout most of the house. All carpeting has been removed and the ceilings have been scraped. All walls have been painted. All woodwork newly painted and varnished. Downstairs is a large family entertainment room and wet bar. This room adjoins the doored off laundry room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom and shower. 2 bedrooms upstairs access a newly upgraded shower / tub. save on your water usage as both the back and front yards have drought resistant landscaping. The backyard has endless, scenic views which you will certainly enjoy as you are barbecuing with gas and entertaining your guests under the shady patio cover.



(RLNE5693805)