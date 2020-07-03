All apartments in Agoura Hills
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5607 Lake Lindero Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5607 Lake Lindero Drive

5607 Lake Lindero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Lake Lindero Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home - Newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with 2315 Sq. Ft. Features 2 3/4 bathrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is a bedroom downstairs with it's own 3/4 bathroom. This is a multi level home. kitchen has freshly varnished kitchen cabinetry, a breakfast nook or dining area with a sliding door to the outside backyard. Kitchen area also has direct access to the backyard. Includes a refrigerator and a spare refrigerator inside the spacious 2 car garage. The garage has a work bench and loads of storage space and rafters. Enjoy the spacious formal living room and new laminate flooring throughout most of the house. All carpeting has been removed and the ceilings have been scraped. All walls have been painted. All woodwork newly painted and varnished. Downstairs is a large family entertainment room and wet bar. This room adjoins the doored off laundry room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom and shower. 2 bedrooms upstairs access a newly upgraded shower / tub. save on your water usage as both the back and front yards have drought resistant landscaping. The backyard has endless, scenic views which you will certainly enjoy as you are barbecuing with gas and entertaining your guests under the shady patio cover.

(RLNE5693805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have any available units?
5607 Lake Lindero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have?
Some of 5607 Lake Lindero Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Lake Lindero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Lake Lindero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Lake Lindero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive offers parking.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have a pool?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have accessible units?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Lake Lindero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Lake Lindero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

