30730 Davey Jones Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This Cape Cod Charmer in Lake Lindero is Beautifully Located within a Cul-De-Sac and has Views of the Lake & Santa Monica Mountains off the Master Bedroom Deck! This Home Features Wonderful Lighting with its Vaulted Ceilings & Unique Architectual Design, Spacious Backyard and Patio, New Roof, Custom Driveway, Secure Gated Entry, Low Maintenance Yard and Great Curb Appeal. This Property backs up to a Greenbelt and is just 20 feet from the Lake. Home is within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Entertainment, and just 20 miles to Zuma Beach. Take your Family up to the Lake Lindero Country Club and Enjoy the Newly Remodeled Sports Bar & Grill with Multiple Plasma Screen TV's or or take in a Round of Golf or just take a dip the New Pool and Relax. This is a Great Value in a Superb Area in the Award Winning Las Virgenes School District in the Low 400,000's! Hurry and Start Enjoying Agoura Hills Living!