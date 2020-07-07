30672 Lakefront Drive.

Amenities

Welcome to the this amazing lakeside property for least in Agoura Hills. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on over 1575 sq.ft. of living spac. Boasts and updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and breakfast bar areas. The over sized living room offers direct access to the rear view deck and is light and bright. All bedrooms are upstairs and include and master style bedroom with wall to wall closets and private bathroom. Master also has its own view deck of the lake and mountains. This is a one of kind property, don't wait, call for a showing today!