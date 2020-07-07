All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like
30672 Lakefront Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
30672 Lakefront Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

30672 Lakefront Drive

30672 Lakefront Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30672 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the this amazing lakeside property for least in Agoura Hills. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on over 1575 sq.ft. of living spac. Boasts and updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and breakfast bar areas. The over sized living room offers direct access to the rear view deck and is light and bright. All bedrooms are upstairs and include and master style bedroom with wall to wall closets and private bathroom. Master also has its own view deck of the lake and mountains. This is a one of kind property, don't wait, call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have any available units?
30672 Lakefront Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30672 Lakefront Drive have?
Some of 30672 Lakefront Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30672 Lakefront Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30672 Lakefront Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30672 Lakefront Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30672 Lakefront Drive offers parking.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have a pool?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have accessible units?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30672 Lakefront Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30672 Lakefront Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with PoolAgoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons