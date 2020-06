30658 Lakefront Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

FANTASTIC VIEW!

INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT**

BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS ** LOCATED AT PRESTIGIOUS LAKE LINDERO ** 3 DECKS & LARGE ENTERTAINER'S PATIO OVERLOOKING SERENE LAKE ** OPEN FLOOR PLAN** LIGHT,BRIGHT AND SPACEY ** LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM AND MESMERIZING VIEW ***SHINY TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS**LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM LEADING OUT TO DECKS ** GREAT KITCHEN WITH AMPLE CABINETS WITH GLASS DOORS ***BREAKFAST ROOM W/CRAFTSMAN STONE MANTLED FIREPLACE ** AWESOME SCHOOL DISTRICT ** ACCESS TO AMENITIES IN THIS EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY ,INCLUDING GOLF COURSE,POOL,SPA AND TENNIS COURT..