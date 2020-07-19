All apartments in Agoura Hills
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive

30020 Trail Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30020 Trail Creek Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This completely upgraded and remodeled Chateau Springs showpiece exudes privacy and relaxation with its resort-style, oversized backyard and unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains. The impressive entryway showcases an open and warm floor plan. Ceramic flooring throughout the main floor, marble inlays in both the front entryway and kitchen, a large custom rebuilt staircase, resurfaced and painted walls, newer hardware fixtures on every door, plantation shutters upstairs and downstairs, custom window treatments in the kitchen, and a complete master bathroom remodel. Washer/ dryer moved back into laundry room. Remodeled downstairs bath, sink, toilet, lighting. Custom built mantel and replaced gas logs in fireplace in family room and removed wet bar. Chandlers, pendant lights in staircase and sconces. Outside security cameras with recording equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have any available units?
30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have?
Some of 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
