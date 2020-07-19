30020 TRAIL CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This completely upgraded and remodeled Chateau Springs showpiece exudes privacy and relaxation with its resort-style, oversized backyard and unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains. The impressive entryway showcases an open and warm floor plan. Ceramic flooring throughout the main floor, marble inlays in both the front entryway and kitchen, a large custom rebuilt staircase, resurfaced and painted walls, newer hardware fixtures on every door, plantation shutters upstairs and downstairs, custom window treatments in the kitchen, and a complete master bathroom remodel. Washer/ dryer moved back into laundry room. Remodeled downstairs bath, sink, toilet, lighting. Custom built mantel and replaced gas logs in fireplace in family room and removed wet bar. Chandlers, pendant lights in staircase and sconces. Outside security cameras with recording equipment.