Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

27862 Blythedale Road

27862 Blythedale Road · (818) 426-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Old Agoura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort. Chef's kitchen with quartz counters, top of the line stainless appliances, huge finished pantry, opens to dramatic living with high ceilings adorned by wood cross-beams, clerestory windows, private office. Each of 4 en-suite bedrooms has built-in closets and bath fixtures of the utmost quality. Lush landscaping includes mature sycamores and oaks forshade. 4 car garage can easily accommodate an ADU. Outdoor entertaining with luxurious pool/spa, BBQ, fireplace, wet bar. Really too many extras to mention. The location doesn't get better - although just 1.5 miles off the 101, it's down a quiet country road, surrounded by National Park. Unobstructed views of the oak-studded hills. After seeing this home in this location, you may not want to live anywhere else. We want to get this to market, so check back in a few days for floor plan and aerialvideo. Visit www.AgouraHorseProperty.com or call our team at 818-292-8860

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27862 Blythedale Road have any available units?
27862 Blythedale Road has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27862 Blythedale Road have?
Some of 27862 Blythedale Road's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27862 Blythedale Road currently offering any rent specials?
27862 Blythedale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27862 Blythedale Road pet-friendly?
No, 27862 Blythedale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road offer parking?
Yes, 27862 Blythedale Road does offer parking.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27862 Blythedale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road have a pool?
Yes, 27862 Blythedale Road has a pool.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road have accessible units?
No, 27862 Blythedale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27862 Blythedale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27862 Blythedale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27862 Blythedale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
