27862 Blythedale Road

Amenities

garage stainless steel pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort. Chef's kitchen with quartz counters, top of the line stainless appliances, huge finished pantry, opens to dramatic living with high ceilings adorned by wood cross-beams, clerestory windows, private office. Each of 4 en-suite bedrooms has built-in closets and bath fixtures of the utmost quality. Lush landscaping includes mature sycamores and oaks forshade. 4 car garage can easily accommodate an ADU. Outdoor entertaining with luxurious pool/spa, BBQ, fireplace, wet bar. Really too many extras to mention. The location doesn't get better - although just 1.5 miles off the 101, it's down a quiet country road, surrounded by National Park. Unobstructed views of the oak-studded hills. After seeing this home in this location, you may not want to live anywhere else. We want to get this to market, so check back in a few days for floor plan and aerialvideo. Visit www.AgouraHorseProperty.com or call our team at 818-292-8860