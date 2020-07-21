Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

27373 Provident Rd. Available 11/15/19 Paradise in Agoura Hills - Updated two-story 4+2 nestled on oversized wooded lot with scenic mountain views from front yard. Wrought iron gated courtyard with koi pond & fountain affords privacy as well as security. Updated floor plan featuring spacious great room with fireplace open to remodeled island kitchen with Viking stove & granite counters. Recessed lighting, new carpet, fresh paint and large windows are featured throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom downstairs. Entertain or relax in the private, secluded backyard with huge covered patio, built-in bbq, many trees, gorgeous pool & spa. Great location, just minutes to Malibu, Pepperdine University & miles of hiking trails in Malibu Creek State Park. Award winning Las Virgenes School District! Unfurnished. Link to virtual tour (copy & paste into browser): https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1594274?accessKey=5d10



(RLNE5174927)