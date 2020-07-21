All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 27373 Provident Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
27373 Provident Rd.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

27373 Provident Rd.

27373 Provident Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

27373 Provident Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
27373 Provident Rd. Available 11/15/19 Paradise in Agoura Hills - Updated two-story 4+2 nestled on oversized wooded lot with scenic mountain views from front yard. Wrought iron gated courtyard with koi pond & fountain affords privacy as well as security. Updated floor plan featuring spacious great room with fireplace open to remodeled island kitchen with Viking stove & granite counters. Recessed lighting, new carpet, fresh paint and large windows are featured throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom downstairs. Entertain or relax in the private, secluded backyard with huge covered patio, built-in bbq, many trees, gorgeous pool & spa. Great location, just minutes to Malibu, Pepperdine University & miles of hiking trails in Malibu Creek State Park. Award winning Las Virgenes School District! Unfurnished. Link to virtual tour (copy & paste into browser): https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1594274?accessKey=5d10

(RLNE5174927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27373 Provident Rd. have any available units?
27373 Provident Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27373 Provident Rd. have?
Some of 27373 Provident Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27373 Provident Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
27373 Provident Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27373 Provident Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 27373 Provident Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. offer parking?
No, 27373 Provident Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27373 Provident Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 27373 Provident Rd. has a pool.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. have accessible units?
No, 27373 Provident Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27373 Provident Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27373 Provident Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27373 Provident Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons