14784 Harrison Dr.

Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.



Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room and formal dining room. The kitchen over looks the family room and additional dining area, making entertaining a breeze! This home has beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout and then carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and more! All four bedrooms are very nice sized. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet with lots of shelving.



This home comes with an attached 2-car garage. The laundry room is located in the hallway and the washer/dryer is included. The laundry room also has additional storage. The backyard is very spacious and comes with a covered patio and a nice yard. This home is a definite must see; do not miss out!



Included with rent: gardener



