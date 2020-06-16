All apartments in Adelanto
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

14784 Harrison Dr.

14784 Harrison Drive · (909) 403-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14784 Harrison Drive, Adelanto, CA 92301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Adelanto. This property is a short distance to many shopping centers and Highway 395, making it commuter friendly! The front yard boasts tons of beautiful rose bushes, a tall tree, and grass.

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room and formal dining room. The kitchen over looks the family room and additional dining area, making entertaining a breeze! This home has beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout and then carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and more! All four bedrooms are very nice sized. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in closet with lots of shelving.

This home comes with an attached 2-car garage. The laundry room is located in the hallway and the washer/dryer is included. The laundry room also has additional storage. The backyard is very spacious and comes with a covered patio and a nice yard. This home is a definite must see; do not miss out!

Included with rent: gardener

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have any available units?
14784 Harrison Dr. has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14784 Harrison Dr. have?
Some of 14784 Harrison Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14784 Harrison Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14784 Harrison Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14784 Harrison Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 14784 Harrison Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Adelanto.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14784 Harrison Dr. does offer parking.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14784 Harrison Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have a pool?
No, 14784 Harrison Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14784 Harrison Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14784 Harrison Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14784 Harrison Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14784 Harrison Dr. has units with air conditioning.
