36 SECRET PASS Drive

Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.5bth, 2,849 sq ft living offers floor to ceiling glass &Red Rock/golf views from every window. GREAT ROOM LIVING w/ Fully loaded Chef's kitchen featuring: quartz counters, Wolf gas range, SubZero Fridge, walk-in pantry. Escape outdoors to a private bbq and covered outdoor living to breathe in starry nights. The Enclave features 24 townhomes. Notables: Pella Windows & Doors, Red Rock and Golf Course views, Guard Gated PRIVATE Community. Star gaze at night from multiple patios... A Contemporary STUNNER!