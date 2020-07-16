All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:55 AM

36 SECRET PASS Drive

36 Secret Pass Dr · (602) 525-3224
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

36 Secret Pass Dr, Yavapai County, AZ 86336

Price and availability



3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2849 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.5bth, 2,849 sq ft living offers floor to ceiling glass &Red Rock/golf views from every window. GREAT ROOM LIVING w/ Fully loaded Chef's kitchen featuring: quartz counters, Wolf gas range, SubZero Fridge, walk-in pantry. Escape outdoors to a private bbq and covered outdoor living to breathe in starry nights. The Enclave features 24 townhomes. Notables: Pella Windows & Doors, Red Rock and Golf Course views, Guard Gated PRIVATE Community. Star gaze at night from multiple patios... A Contemporary STUNNER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have any available units?
36 SECRET PASS Drive has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have?
Some of 36 SECRET PASS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 SECRET PASS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 SECRET PASS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 SECRET PASS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 36 SECRET PASS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yavapai County.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 36 SECRET PASS Drive offers parking.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 SECRET PASS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have a pool?
No, 36 SECRET PASS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 SECRET PASS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 SECRET PASS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 SECRET PASS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 SECRET PASS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
