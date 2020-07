305 Rim Shadows Drive

Amenities

LUXURY FURNISHED HOME - WEST SEDONA - GORGEOUS HOME, IN A VERY DESIRABLE PART OF WEST SEDONA. BOASTING 8,737 SQ FT, IN A SERENE SETTING. THIS LUXURY PROPERTY BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SEVERAL HIKING TRAILS. THE EXPANSIVE OUTDOOR DECK WITH A BBQ AND FIREPIT OVERLOOKS THE BREATHTAKING RED ROCKS OF SEDONA. THE FLOOR TO CEILING PICTURE WINDOWS WITH DRAMATIC HIGH CEILINGS CAPTURES THE SCENIC ELEGANCE OF THE HOME. PERFECT FOR THE ULTIMATE SEDONA EXPERIENCE. THIS OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HAS 3 LEVELS WITH SEVERAL AREAS TO RELAX, UNWIND, AND RECONNECT, INCLUDING THE INDOOR POOL AND HOT TUB, STEAM SHOWERS AND SAUNAS, FIREPLACES AND MULTIPLE DECKS. THIS HOME HAS IS ALL! THE GOURMET KITCHEN MAKES ENTERTAINING EASY, AS DOES THE WET BAR AND POOL TABLE. BONUS ROOM DOWNSTAIRS THAT WOULD MAKE A GREAT WORKOUT ROOM OR EXTRA BEDROOM/SPACE. THERE ARE 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOMS AND A ½ BATH, MAIN LEVEL BONUS ROOM AND A HOME OFFICE WITH MURPHY BED. TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS, WITH A LAUNDRY SHOOT FROM THE MASTER TO MAKE THE EVERYDAY LIVING SIMPLE. DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH A SECURITY SYSTEM. AVAILABLE FOR A 6 MONTH LEASE. CALL AGENT FOR VIEWINGS.



