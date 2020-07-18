Amenities

200 MICHAELS RANCH Available 08/17/20 200 Michaels Ranch Road - Sedona - $2,195/mo - Gorgeous Escape Down Lower Red Rock Loop Road - 3BR/2BA single family home located in the Michael's Ranch subdivision off Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona. Built in 1996, approx 1753 sq ft and located on .82 of an acre. Freshly painted, hard wood, and new exterior stucco. Great room concept with split bedroom plan. Living room/dining room share a dual fireplace and opens to the back patio. Master bedroom features access to backyard patio, walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom. Two bedrooms share a bathroom. Separate laundry room. A/C and propane heating. Double car garage. $2,195/mo. Available approx. August 17, 2020.



Tenant in Residence until July 31, 2020. 48 hour notice required for showing.

Owner May Consider one (1) small dog under 30lbs, subject to pet screening

Tenant responsible for electricity, propane, and water. Property is on septic

Monthly landscaping included



