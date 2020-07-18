All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

200 MICHAELS RANCH

200 Michaels Ranch Drive · (928) 282-6969
Location

200 Michaels Ranch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ 86336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 MICHAELS RANCH · Avail. Aug 17

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
200 MICHAELS RANCH Available 08/17/20 200 Michaels Ranch Road - Sedona - $2,195/mo - Gorgeous Escape Down Lower Red Rock Loop Road - 3BR/2BA single family home located in the Michael's Ranch subdivision off Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona. Built in 1996, approx 1753 sq ft and located on .82 of an acre. Freshly painted, hard wood, and new exterior stucco. Great room concept with split bedroom plan. Living room/dining room share a dual fireplace and opens to the back patio. Master bedroom features access to backyard patio, walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom. Two bedrooms share a bathroom. Separate laundry room. A/C and propane heating. Double car garage. $2,195/mo. Available approx. August 17, 2020.

Tenant in Residence until July 31, 2020. 48 hour notice required for showing.
Owner May Consider one (1) small dog under 30lbs, subject to pet screening
Tenant responsible for electricity, propane, and water. Property is on septic
Monthly landscaping included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have any available units?
200 MICHAELS RANCH has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have?
Some of 200 MICHAELS RANCH's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 MICHAELS RANCH currently offering any rent specials?
200 MICHAELS RANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 MICHAELS RANCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 MICHAELS RANCH is pet friendly.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH offer parking?
Yes, 200 MICHAELS RANCH offers parking.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 MICHAELS RANCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have a pool?
No, 200 MICHAELS RANCH does not have a pool.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have accessible units?
No, 200 MICHAELS RANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 MICHAELS RANCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 MICHAELS RANCH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 MICHAELS RANCH has units with air conditioning.
