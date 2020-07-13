Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Las Brisas Apartment Homes! Feel relaxed and revitalized every time you come home when you select an apartment in Tucson, AZ. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options, our community offers everything you need in a modern, carefree life.



At Las Brisas, choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans to perfectly fit your lifestyle. Each spacious apartment offers an open floor plan with cooling ceiling fans, roomy walk-in closets, and washers and dryers in select homes. Your inner chef will be inspired by the stone countertops, generous cabinetry, double sinks, energy-efficient appliance package, and adjacent dining room. The open living room with nine-foot ceilings seamlessly flows out to your surprisingly large patio or balcony where you can breathe fresh air and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding Tucson Mountains. You’ll also appreciate the washer and dryer in our larger homes, modern flooring, and deep soaking bathtub.



