Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Las Brisas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

Las Brisas

Open Now until 6pm
2525 N Los Altos Ave · (520) 221-2357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
Keeling

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 9

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 3

$605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Sep 2

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Jul 16

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 27

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Brisas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Las Brisas Apartment Homes! Feel relaxed and revitalized every time you come home when you select an apartment in Tucson, AZ. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment options, our community offers everything you need in a modern, carefree life.

At Las Brisas, choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans to perfectly fit your lifestyle. Each spacious apartment offers an open floor plan with cooling ceiling fans, roomy walk-in closets, and washers and dryers in select homes. Your inner chef will be inspired by the stone countertops, generous cabinetry, double sinks, energy-efficient appliance package, and adjacent dining room. The open living room with nine-foot ceilings seamlessly flows out to your surprisingly large patio or balcony where you can breathe fresh air and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding Tucson Mountains. You’ll also appreciate the washer and dryer in our larger homes, modern flooring, and deep soaking bathtub.

Whe

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Reserved lot: included in lease (2 spots).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Las Brisas have any available units?
Las Brisas has 9 units available starting at $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Brisas have?
Some of Las Brisas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Brisas currently offering any rent specials?
Las Brisas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Brisas pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Brisas is pet friendly.
Does Las Brisas offer parking?
Yes, Las Brisas offers parking.
Does Las Brisas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Brisas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Brisas have a pool?
Yes, Las Brisas has a pool.
Does Las Brisas have accessible units?
No, Las Brisas does not have accessible units.
Does Las Brisas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Brisas has units with dishwashers.

