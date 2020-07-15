Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista, AZ with garages

Sierra Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2152 Valley Sage St
2152 Valley Sage St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
2152 Valley Sage St Available 08/07/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, with 2 Car Garage, Central A/C - Available December 6th....

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2140 Taos Drive
2140 Taos Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
A bright home with 3rd bedroom or den, two car garage and finished shed for extra toys or tinkering.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
581 Temple Drive
581 Temple Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2178 sqft
Superb home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath split plan with extra room off of family room. Den can be 4th bdrm, w/bay window. Great kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space plus a double oven. Spacious bedrooms all have bay windows.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Via Luna
435 Via Luna, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
This 3BR/2BA/2CG home is centrally located in Sierra Vista, AZ minutes from Ft. Huachuca, shopping and schools. The home has central A/C, a wood-burning fireplace and hard surface floors - no carpet. Large, fenced back yard with lots of rose bushes.

1 of 26

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.

1 of 23

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.

1 of 26

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
1597 Braddock Drive
1597 Braddock Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1608 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED 4BR JR. EXECUTIVE HOME. GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1048 Escondido Drive
1048 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1363 sqft
A conveniently located three bedroom, two baths home with attached two-car garage. Kitchen with pantry closet, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans and A/C. Master bedroom features walk in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Via Cerrito
2106 Via Cerrito, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
2106 Via Cerrito Available 09/01/20 Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, A/C, Fenced Yard - Available September 1st....

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 Ridge Crest Street
3220 Ridge Crest St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1785 sqft
3/2 Split plan and pictures do not do this home justice. Beautifully maintained with tile floors from entry to dining area and kitchen. Double sided fireplace offers architectural interest and efficient heating.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2848 GLENGARRY Way
2848 Glengarry Way, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1447 sqft
VERY NICE HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WINTERHAVEN! This ACTIVE ADULT (55+) Community offers many amenities for LEISURE LIVING.. Has 2 Clubhouses, Pools, Spa, Shuffle Board, Gym, Fitness Classes, BBQ area & lot's of activities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1482 Bonnie View Place
1482 Bonnie View Pl, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1655 sqft
Impeccably maintained 4/2 split plan with 2 car garage at end of cul de sac. A/C and recirculating air system. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances in open concept living/dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2934 Copper Pointe Drive
2934 Copper Pointe Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
3BD/2BA/2CG 1332 sf in Copper Pointe subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG, 1332 sf rental property located in the Copper Pointe subdivision is not too far from Fort Huachuca, shopping, and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Vista

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3463 Choctaw
3463 E Choctaw Dr, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2144 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with a den/office - Beautiful house with four bedrooms + office/den. Large master bedroom w/crown molding, door to patio & updated bath. Very huge laundry room w/plenty of room for hobbies & built in ironing board.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8099 S. Geoffrion Street
8099 S Geoffrion St, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2539 sqft
5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft. on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ - This 5BR/2BA/2CG, 2539 sq.ft.home on 4.19 acres in Hereford, AZ is minutes from Sierra Vista, AZ & Ft. Huachuca.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

