Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:36 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ with garage

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Green Valley-Desert Meadows
1 Unit Available
61 East La Grosella
61 La Grosello, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1462 sqft
Located in an Active Adult Community (55+) this two-bedroom, two-bath home is available to rent. Ceramic tile throughout the home, making cleaning easier.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Valstate
1 Unit Available
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1857 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 2 story home that offers plenty of kitchen and dining space & an upstairs loft! Desirable hardwood floors, 2 car garage and nice back yard space! Pets upon owner approval. Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Presidio Ridge
1 Unit Available
3531 W Center Mountain Way
3531 West Center Mountain, Drexel Heights, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Newly remodeled 3.5 bedroom 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
5858 S. Park Avenue
5858 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath with Garage on southside - Great floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with private enclosed backyard, two car garage, nice size open kitchen separate dining room area. Large living room and spacious bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

