Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Saddlebrooke, AZ with garage

Saddlebrooke apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39335 S Old Arena Drive
39335 South Old Arena Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
This home has been Professionally CLEANED and Sanitized. Great Property with large back yard that backs to natural desert. Lots of Wildlife to See. Walk into this great room floorplan that is open to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38448 S Lake Crest Drive
38448 South Lake Crest Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3123 sqft
TURN-KEY FURNISHED Beautiful DURANGO Model home backing to desert common area in the special Unit 25- keep climbing the hill to Lake Crest Drive,located in this very private unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38475 S Viewpoint Court
38475 South Viewpoint Court, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2198 sqft
Popular Saddlebrooke community!! This spacious 2BD/3BA house is located on a quiet street with amazing mountain views! Enjoy all the space this house has to offer, including 2 master suites, plus a den. Plenty of room for entertaining guests.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38880 S Carefree Drive
38880 South Carefree Drive, Saddlebrooke, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1451 sqft
FURNISHED MONACO VILLA in SaddleBrooke's HOA #2, close to all the great Mountain View Clubhouse Amenities. Very CLEAN, Well-stocked and well-maintained, 2-bedroom/2-Bath Villa, Full Laundry, and Two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Saddlebrooke

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
14481 N Line Post Lane
14481 North Line Post Lane, Oro Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Sun City Vistoso - 14481 N. Line Post Ln. - Built 1987, Adult Community 55+, spacious home located in Sun City features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all ceramic tile, Great room plus Formal Dining area.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
61756 E Happy Jack Trail
61756 East Happy Jack Trail, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1980 sqft
1 year new! This popular Alora floorplan home is modern, clean, and move-in ready. This home finished construction in Jan 2019. On a upgraded, desirable lot overlooking a large common area.
Results within 10 miles of Saddlebrooke
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
La Reserve
20 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
The Villages of La Canada
1 Unit Available
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pusch Ridge
1 Unit Available
2551 E Della Roccia Court
2551 E Della Roccia Ct, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2603 sqft
2551 E Della Roccia Court Available 07/03/20 La Reserve - 2551 E Della Roccia - Built in 2010. Located on a mesa in Guard Gated Community of La Reserve, 3 bedroom split floorplan overlooks multiple mountain peaks.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Catalina Shadows Estates
1 Unit Available
11721 N Skywire Way
11721 North Skywire Way, Oro Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2440 sqft
Come see this amazing split level 5 bedroom, 3 bath house in Oro Valley. Backyard has a pool, grassy area and backs to open space with great views. 3 car garage allows for lots of car storage or other storage.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
11722 N Quandry Drive
11722 North Quandry Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Perfect location and fantastic mountain views! Come stay in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile in all but 2 bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Canada Hills
1 Unit Available
11159 N Desert Flower Drive
11159 North Desert Flower Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Beautiful home in the hearth of Oro Valley overlooking the 2nd green fairway of El Conquistador Golf & tennis. Short distance of the library and shops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
975 W Waxleaf Place
975 West Waxleaf Place, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Built 2003, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story 1,928 sq ft split bedroom floor plan. Ceiling fans in living area and bedrooms. Covered patio w/built in BBQ fuel by natural gas. 2 car garage. Security Deposit $2543.00. Pets subject to approval and $25.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oro Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
226 W Greenock Drive
226 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3961 sqft
Built in 1978. A peaceful, luxurious environment awaits you. Comfortable, inviting, & timeless. This spectacular home is just a marvel that offers numerous possibilities for every lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Saddlebrooke, AZ

Saddlebrooke apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

