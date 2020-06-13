Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Vail, AZ with garage

Last updated June 14
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2601 sqft
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.

Last updated March 10
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Vail

Last updated June 14
Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes
1 Unit Available
560 E Savannah St
560 East Savannah Street, Corona de Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome! Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.

Last updated June 13
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7800 S Danforth Ave
7800 South Danforth Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
7800 S Danforth Ave Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House In Rita Ranch! - BEAUTIFUL home ready for you! Spacious 3-bedroom house with large living areas is perfect for any family.

Last updated June 13
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Vail

Last updated June 13
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Oak Park
1231 South Oak Park Drive, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1336 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome - Newly updated 2 bedroom townhouse, with new carpet, paint, kitchen cabinets and countertops.

Last updated June 13
Old Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
2455 S. Cybil Avenue
2455 South Cybil Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1297 sqft
2455 S. Cybil Avenue Available 08/06/20 Charming SFR in Eastside Tucson - Charming 3 bedroom - 2 bath on the East Side. Tile throughout the home. Extended covered patio in the back. Large open living room. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
7728 S. Freshwater Pearl
7728 South Freshwater Pearl Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2150 sqft
SWEET RITA RANCH HOUSE, EAT IN KITCHEN, COVERED PORCH. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM $1550.00 DEPOSIT $1550.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th PETS OK UPON APPROVAL PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785

Last updated June 14
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

Last updated June 14
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
2366 S Via De Dos Arroyos
2366 Via De Dos Arroyos, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath eastside home with air-conditioning. Saltillo tile and carpet flooring. Covered patio in block wall fenced back yard for privacy. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14
Civano
1 Unit Available
10262 E Boulder Hop Trail
10262 E Boulder Hop Trl, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2297 sqft
BRAND NEW construction in Saguaro Trails. Houghton/Drexel. Senita Model. Never lived in! 4 bedroom/2.5 bath, Great room plus den, split bedrooms. 2294 sq ft. On a corner lot 2 garage plus tandem space. Large kitchen open to the great room.

Last updated May 4
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1133 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. The home has tiled floors in all the right areas -- entrance, hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, baths, and laundry room; and carpet in all bedrooms. Nice paint throughout ...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vail, AZ

Vail apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

