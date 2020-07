Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill courtyard internet access volleyball court

Introducing superb apartment home living in Tucson, Arizona, this is Arcadia Gardens. Located near Interstates 10 and 19 our address enables seamless travels across the state. We are also in close proximity to an abundance of fine dining, superior shopping, and exciting entertainment. Joining our community places you exactly where you want to be.