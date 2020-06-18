All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 18 2020

8310 E Louise Dr

8310 East Louise Drive · (520) 481-8824
Location

8310 East Louise Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730
Lakeside Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Back on Market - Rent to Own with Seller Financing - Property Id: 171921

Rent to Own, minor fixer, needs a little paint and carpentry... ideal for someone in the trades!

Move in to your future home now, take your time to clean up credit/save down payment. Move in and fix it the way you want it!

East side 2 bedroom + Bonus Bedroom + 1 bath - home. All appliances included, including refrigerator in galley kitchen. Huge living room with skylight. Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer. Large fenced in back yard includes alley access.

This home has a workshop and a separate storage shed too. Cross streets Sarnoff and Stella, walking distance to Chuck Ford Lakeside Park. Take a drive by and have a look around! Call 520-481-8824
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171921
Property Id 171921

(RLNE5853673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 E Louise Dr have any available units?
8310 E Louise Dr has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 E Louise Dr have?
Some of 8310 E Louise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 E Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8310 E Louise Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 E Louise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 E Louise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8310 E Louise Dr offer parking?
No, 8310 E Louise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8310 E Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8310 E Louise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 E Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 8310 E Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8310 E Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 8310 E Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 E Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 E Louise Dr has units with dishwashers.
