8310 E Louise Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Back on Market - Rent to Own with Seller Financing - Property Id: 171921



Rent to Own, minor fixer, needs a little paint and carpentry... ideal for someone in the trades!



Move in to your future home now, take your time to clean up credit/save down payment. Move in and fix it the way you want it!



East side 2 bedroom + Bonus Bedroom + 1 bath - home. All appliances included, including refrigerator in galley kitchen. Huge living room with skylight. Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer. Large fenced in back yard includes alley access.



This home has a workshop and a separate storage shed too. Cross streets Sarnoff and Stella, walking distance to Chuck Ford Lakeside Park. Take a drive by and have a look around! Call 520-481-8824

