in unit laundry pet friendly carport carpet

Available 06/19/20 Own Your Forever Home. Lease to Own. Minor fixer - Property Id: 266192



Own Your Own Forever Home!!! Lease/Rent to Own. No Banks. E-Z Qual! 8257 E Beverly St, 85710. 2, 3 or 4 bedroom 1 bath, approx. 1300 sqft brick home. The wall between the 2 bedrooms has been removed to make a larger bedroom, making this home a 2 bedroom. If you need a 3 bedroom, the wall can be put back in. If you wanted a 4th bedroom the front living room could easily be turned into a large master bedroom. Very unique home with many options to make it your own. Cute kitchen, with lots of cabinets. Space for washer and dryer. Carport. Backyard has mature plants. Minor fixer - interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose your colors!!! $1,325 mo. Electric panel upgrade has delayed move in date. Anticipated date 6/19

$3,900 down plus first month, total move in $5,225. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information. We qualify by income not credit score.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266192

