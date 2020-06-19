All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8257 E Beverly St

8257 East Beverly Street · (520) 490-2075
Location

8257 East Beverly Street, Tucson, AZ 85710
Broadway Pantano East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 06/19/20 Own Your Forever Home. Lease to Own. Minor fixer - Property Id: 266192

Own Your Own Forever Home!!! Lease/Rent to Own. No Banks. E-Z Qual! 8257 E Beverly St, 85710. 2, 3 or 4 bedroom 1 bath, approx. 1300 sqft brick home. The wall between the 2 bedrooms has been removed to make a larger bedroom, making this home a 2 bedroom. If you need a 3 bedroom, the wall can be put back in. If you wanted a 4th bedroom the front living room could easily be turned into a large master bedroom. Very unique home with many options to make it your own. Cute kitchen, with lots of cabinets. Space for washer and dryer. Carport. Backyard has mature plants. Minor fixer - interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose your colors!!! $1,325 mo. Electric panel upgrade has delayed move in date. Anticipated date 6/19
$3,900 down plus first month, total move in $5,225. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information. We qualify by income not credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266192
Property Id 266192

(RLNE5720919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 E Beverly St have any available units?
8257 E Beverly St has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8257 E Beverly St have?
Some of 8257 E Beverly St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 E Beverly St currently offering any rent specials?
8257 E Beverly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 E Beverly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8257 E Beverly St is pet friendly.
Does 8257 E Beverly St offer parking?
Yes, 8257 E Beverly St does offer parking.
Does 8257 E Beverly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8257 E Beverly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 E Beverly St have a pool?
No, 8257 E Beverly St does not have a pool.
Does 8257 E Beverly St have accessible units?
No, 8257 E Beverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 E Beverly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8257 E Beverly St does not have units with dishwashers.
