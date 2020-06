Amenities

3 BR 2 BA House in Central Location (Prince/1st Ave)Don't miss this 3 BR 2 BA house for rent. It has AC cooling and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hook ups. Enjoy the large fenced back yard with covered patio and storage shed. Single carport included.Tenants pay all utilities.Pets negotiable with a $250 deposit.