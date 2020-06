Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub media room

**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**



Super cute condo on the east side of Tucson! Close to the Park Place Mall! Shopping, restaurants & move theater nearby! Community pool & spa in the complex! Home has beautiful mountain views, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and a den! Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.



Pets upon approval!



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.