740 S. CALLE DEL SOL

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 2020** 1231 SF, A/C, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, ELECTRIC STOVE, SIDE x SIDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, (TRASH COMPACTOR DOES NOT WORK), PANTRY, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED IN KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM HAS SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO, WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK- IN SHOWER (NO TUB), SECOND BEDROOM CLOSET HAS BUILT IN ORGANIZER, LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, WROUGHT IRON ON WINDOWS & DOORS, DOUBLE CARPORT, STORAGE CLOSET WITH SHELVING, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. CALL 520-327-8692 or 520-484-9078 TO SPEAK WITH AN AGENT. www.tucsonmanagement.com information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.