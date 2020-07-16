All apartments in Tucson
4256 E Whittier Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 AM

4256 E Whittier Street

4256 East Whittier Street · (520) 440-1848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4256 East Whittier Street, Tucson, AZ 85711
San Clemente

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Located on large private lot in Historical San Clemente this well-maintained brick home has many of the features one would find in a newer home. The open floorplan boasts a gourmet kitchen, slab granite, custom cabinets and plenty of storage. Custom screen doors, celling fans, and built ins and central air. Spacious back on corner lot with storage shed and covered patio. Location is key with easy access to shopping, Reid Park, The Zoo and UofA. A great place and landlord. This will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 E Whittier Street have any available units?
4256 E Whittier Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 E Whittier Street have?
Some of 4256 E Whittier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 E Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
4256 E Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 E Whittier Street pet-friendly?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 4256 E Whittier Street offer parking?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street does not offer parking.
Does 4256 E Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 E Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 4256 E Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 E Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 E Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
