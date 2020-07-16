4256 E Whittier Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located on large private lot in Historical San Clemente this well-maintained brick home has many of the features one would find in a newer home. The open floorplan boasts a gourmet kitchen, slab granite, custom cabinets and plenty of storage. Custom screen doors, celling fans, and built ins and central air. Spacious back on corner lot with storage shed and covered patio. Location is key with easy access to shopping, Reid Park, The Zoo and UofA. A great place and landlord. This will go fast.