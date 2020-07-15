All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:08 PM

394 North Silverbell Road

394 North Silverbell Road · (520) 201-0005
Location

394 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85745
Menlo Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
55+ Community!

Charming home with beautiful common areas and sparkling community pool! This adult community is conveniently located near hospitals, shopping, dining, transportation and more! Recently updated with new carpet, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, bathroom counter tops, 2 tone interior paint and modern lighting fixtures. This one won't last long!

Call 520.201.0005 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process or call 520.405.2611
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 North Silverbell Road have any available units?
394 North Silverbell Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 394 North Silverbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
394 North Silverbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 North Silverbell Road pet-friendly?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road offer parking?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road does not offer parking.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road have a pool?
Yes, 394 North Silverbell Road has a pool.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road have accessible units?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 North Silverbell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 North Silverbell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
