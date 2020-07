Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Location on Houghton and 5th is Awesome, away from all the hustle and bustle, however close to shopping. Lots of nature and a pretty backyard view!This one owner home has been well taken care of and has a huge great room connected to the kitchen and then through french doors out to a large covered patio for entertaining. Lots of natural light, wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout.

This home will not last long! Call Deborah today! (520) 975-8213