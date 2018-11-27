All apartments in Tucson
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:45 PM

3147 North Olsen Avenue

3147 North Olsen Avenue · (520) 201-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3147 North Olsen Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
Shaheen Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!***

This nice 2 story condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a spacious open floor plan! Tile flooring throughout, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tiled back-splash, breakfast bar and much more! Master bedroom has a private balcony perfect for morning coffee or enjoying Tucson sunsets. This truly is home sweet home!

No pets.

Call 520-405-2611 for viewing information or visit our website at www.rpmpintuc.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have any available units?
3147 North Olsen Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 3147 North Olsen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3147 North Olsen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 North Olsen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue offer parking?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 North Olsen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 North Olsen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
