Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center carport coffee bar community garden courtyard guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Located in one of the most exclusive and beautiful locations in Tucson, Arizona, Edgewood Apartments offers spectacular mountain views. Reflecting a passion for simplicity and elegance, our apartment homes present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living in Southern Arizona. A variety of six stunning floor plans, incredibly attractive amenities, excellent schools, world-class shopping and dining, and outdoor recreation are only a few of the many advantages that an Edgewood Apartments address can offer you. Come tour our community or visit the photo gallery and discover the life and value you've been looking for.



Checkout our YouTube Channel!