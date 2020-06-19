Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace

2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 Available 07/13/20 U of A Condo! - Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A. This condo has an open floor plan making it feel bigger, the kitchen has all appliances and is open to ''Sunken'' Living Room. The Living Room features built in storage closet and cozy wood burning fireplace. There is no need to go to the laundry mat as this condo comes with a stack-able washer & dryer. The master bedroom includes a large 3 door closet and a sliding door that opens to a quiet patio perfect for relaxing. The 2nd bedroom good sized, has a ceiling fan and a built-in desk. This condo comes cable ready. Set just off a major road for that great central location where you are close to all major amenities, but still have that quiet, neighborhood feel.



