Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108

2744 North Country Club Road · (520) 618-7331
Location

2744 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85716
Doolen-Fruitvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 · Avail. Jul 13

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 Available 07/13/20 U of A Condo! - Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A. This condo has an open floor plan making it feel bigger, the kitchen has all appliances and is open to ''Sunken'' Living Room. The Living Room features built in storage closet and cozy wood burning fireplace. There is no need to go to the laundry mat as this condo comes with a stack-able washer & dryer. The master bedroom includes a large 3 door closet and a sliding door that opens to a quiet patio perfect for relaxing. The 2nd bedroom good sized, has a ceiling fan and a built-in desk. This condo comes cable ready. Set just off a major road for that great central location where you are close to all major amenities, but still have that quiet, neighborhood feel.

APPLICATIONS TAKEN THROUGH OUR WEBSITE WWW.RGROUPPM.COM/APPFOLIO

(RLNE2777127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have any available units?
2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have?
Some of 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 offer parking?
No, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 does not offer parking.
Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 N. Country Club Road Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
