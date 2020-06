Amenities

Beautiful and huge 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the desirable Winterhaven neighborhood! This home has a bluetooth entry, Eco-net system for heating and cooling, so much space for storage, large great room and a well maintained front yard that has landscaping included. The refreshing gated pool is perfect for the Tucson summer heat coming up! This truly is a renter's dream and this home speaks for itself. Schedule your private tour today!



Unfurnished.



Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.com for viewing and application process.



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.