2531 N Sparkman Blvd

Amenities

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020** COMPLETELY REMODELED - SOUTH OF GLENN & WEST OF DODGE, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE, 1392 SF, A/C, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, BLACK APPLIANCES - GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE. LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, PANTRY CLOSET IN DINING ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS & TUB/SHOWER. HALL BATH HAS A SHOWER (NO TUB). WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. COVERED FRONT PORCH, COURTYARD AREA OUTSIDE KITCHEN, LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH BUILT IN SEATING & HANGING LIGHTS. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. CALL 520-327-8692 OR 520-484-9078 TO SPEAK TO AN AGENT. www.tucsonmanagement.com ** information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.