2450 East 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private yard, white kitchen appliances and washer and dryer in unit in Sam Hughes minutes from U of A and one street off the bike path.



Click here for VIDEO TOUR!



or cut and paste-> https://youtu.be/O4ms4Dj2Ubw



Click here for 3D TOUR!



or cut and paste-> https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b07addc8-fc88-43b5-b9bd-2e675b21192a?setAttribution=mls



Click here to schedule a showing now!



or cut and paste-> https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055590?source=marketing



Acacia-Partners



520.298.6600



www.Acacia-Partners.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.