Tucson, AZ
2450 East 2nd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:50 PM

2450 East 2nd Street

2450 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Tucson
Sam Hughes
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2450 East 2nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Sam Hughes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private yard, white kitchen appliances and washer and dryer in unit in Sam Hughes minutes from U of A and one street off the bike path.

Click here for VIDEO TOUR!

or cut and paste-> https://youtu.be/O4ms4Dj2Ubw

Click here for 3D TOUR!

or cut and paste-> https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b07addc8-fc88-43b5-b9bd-2e675b21192a?setAttribution=mls

Click here to schedule a showing now!

or cut and paste-> https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055590?source=marketing

Acacia-Partners

520.298.6600

www.Acacia-Partners.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 East 2nd Street have any available units?
2450 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 2450 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 2450 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 East 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2450 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 East 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 East 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
