Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:08 PM

2444 E 4Th Street

2444 East 4th Street · (602) 883-0612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2444 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719
Sam Hughes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house offers a prime location within walking distance of the University of Arizona and less than 3 miles from Historic Fourth Avenue, the Tuscon Museum of Art, and more. Explore Tucson's popular museums and nearby parks by day and unwind at this spacious home - complete with modern furniture inside and a private relaxation space outside - by night.The PropertyHandicap-Accessible | Private Outdoor Space | 2,238 Sq Ft.Fully ADA adapted! oversized 1 car garage plus off street parking! Walking distance to the UofA, Rincon Market, Himmel Park and more!All utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 E 4Th Street have any available units?
2444 E 4Th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 E 4Th Street have?
Some of 2444 E 4Th Street's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 E 4Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2444 E 4Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 E 4Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2444 E 4Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2444 E 4Th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2444 E 4Th Street does offer parking.
Does 2444 E 4Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 E 4Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 E 4Th Street have a pool?
No, 2444 E 4Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2444 E 4Th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2444 E 4Th Street has accessible units.
Does 2444 E 4Th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 E 4Th Street has units with dishwashers.
