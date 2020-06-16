2444 E 4Th Street

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included garage fireplace accessible furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house offers a prime location within walking distance of the University of Arizona and less than 3 miles from Historic Fourth Avenue, the Tuscon Museum of Art, and more. Explore Tucson's popular museums and nearby parks by day and unwind at this spacious home - complete with modern furniture inside and a private relaxation space outside - by night.The PropertyHandicap-Accessible | Private Outdoor Space | 2,238 Sq Ft.Fully ADA adapted! oversized 1 car garage plus off street parking! Walking distance to the UofA, Rincon Market, Himmel Park and more!All utilities included