2444 E 4Th Street

Amenities
Immerse yourself in Tucson's colorful culture at this charming FURNISHED MONTHLY rental in Sam Hughes Neighborhood. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house offers a prime location within walking distance of the University of Arizona and less than 3 miles from Historic Fourth Avenue, the Tuscon Museum of Art, and more. Explore Tucson's popular museums and nearby parks by day and unwind at this spacious home - complete with modern furniture inside and a private relaxation space outside - by night.The PropertyHandicap-Accessible | Private Outdoor Space | 2,238 Sq Ft.Fully ADA adapted! oversized 1 car garage plus off street parking! Walking distance to the UofA, Rincon Market, Himmel Park and more!All utilities included