2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Fresh and Clean! You wont want to miss this 3bed/2bath conveniently located minutes from freeway, downtown, UofA, and Aviation Hwy! Spacious open living area with vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous custom kitchen includes pantry, gas stove and Stainless Steele appliances. Master complete with full bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room with w/d added for convenience. A/C. Ceiling fans throughout! Home even includes soft water and water filtration system! Large block wall backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! Hurry before its gone call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com