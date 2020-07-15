All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:26 PM

2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive

2397 South Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive · (520) 505-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2397 South Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive, Tucson, AZ 85713
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Fresh and Clean! You wont want to miss this 3bed/2bath conveniently located minutes from freeway, downtown, UofA, and Aviation Hwy! Spacious open living area with vaulted ceilings. Gorgeous custom kitchen includes pantry, gas stove and Stainless Steele appliances. Master complete with full bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room with w/d added for convenience. A/C. Ceiling fans throughout! Home even includes soft water and water filtration system! Large block wall backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! Hurry before its gone call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have any available units?
2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have?
Some of 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive offer parking?
No, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive has a pool.
Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2397 S Saint Thomas Aquinas Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
Arcadia Gardens
7887 East Uhl St
Tucson, AZ 85710
Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85748
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85746
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity