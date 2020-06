Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi. Just bring your furniture and enjoy! 2 bedrooms on main level and 3 on second floor. Choose your bedroom today! Unit locations vary. For a self guided tour visit: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116809?source=marketing