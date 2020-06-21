All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

1335 East Allen Road

1335 East Allen Road · (520) 201-0005
Location

1335 East Allen Road, Tucson, AZ 85719
Campus Farm

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bed 2 bath home you will be proud to show off! This home is nestled away in a peaceful and desirable location. There are so many great features that truly makes this feel like home! There is a large fireplace in the great room, a Sun Room with plenty of open windows, beautiful Spanish inspired bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and so much more! This home truly speaks for itself.

Visit our website for more information at www.rpmpintuc.com or call 520-405-2611.

Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 East Allen Road have any available units?
1335 East Allen Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 1335 East Allen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1335 East Allen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 East Allen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1335 East Allen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 1335 East Allen Road offer parking?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1335 East Allen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 East Allen Road have a pool?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1335 East Allen Road have accessible units?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 East Allen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 East Allen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 East Allen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
