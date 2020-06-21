Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. This spacious property spans approx 1600 sq ft, and also includes a family room, block walled yard and an attached garage. 2 pets are welcome.



There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of June. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.



Prestige Property Management

3205 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ 85719 (520)881-0930



Directions: From Houghton, W on Rita Road, S on Rees Loop, E on Desert Crossings Way



