Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10177 E. Desert Crossing Way

10177 Desert Crossings Way · (520) 881-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way · Avail. Jul 20

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. This spacious property spans approx 1600 sq ft, and also includes a family room, block walled yard and an attached garage. 2 pets are welcome.

There is currently a tenant occupying the property until the end of June. At this time, we are taking names and Numbers so that we are able to reach you once an Open House is scheduled for this Property. If you would like to see the house please call us at 520-881-0930 or send us an email at sales@prestigepropertymgmt.com with your name and contact information. We will reach out as soon as we are able to show the property.

Prestige Property Management
3205 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ 85719 (520)881-0930

Directions: From Houghton, W on Rita Road, S on Rees Loop, E on Desert Crossings Way

(RLNE3011943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have any available units?
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have?
Some of 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way currently offering any rent specials?
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way is pet friendly.
Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way offer parking?
Yes, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way does offer parking.
Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have a pool?
No, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way does not have a pool.
Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have accessible units?
No, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10177 E. Desert Crossing Way has units with dishwashers.
