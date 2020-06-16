Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access pool clubhouse google fiber online portal

Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson. This gated neighborhood offers an alternative to the traditional three and four-story apartment complexes.



This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy you want and the socialization you enjoy. Our unprecedented technology packages add even more simplicity to everyday life. From free pet doors to private backyards, nothing has been left out.