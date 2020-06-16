All apartments in Tolleson
Tolleson, AZ
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place

Open Now until 6pm
2500 S 99th Ave · (480) 568-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month FREE when you move in by 6/30/20!
Location

2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 099 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,231

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 096 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,231

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 016 · Avail. now

$1,438

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 010 · Avail. now

$1,438

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
pool
clubhouse
google fiber
online portal
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson. This gated neighborhood offers an alternative to the traditional three and four-story apartment complexes.

This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy you want and the socialization you enjoy. Our unprecedented technology packages add even more simplicity to everyday life. From free pet doors to private backyards, nothing has been left out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place has 4 units available starting at $1,231 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place is offering the following rent specials: One month FREE when you move in by 6/30/20!
Is Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place offers parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have accessible units?
No, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place does not have accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place does not have units with air conditioning.
