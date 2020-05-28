All apartments in Sun Lakes
9714 E SHERWOOD Way
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

9714 E SHERWOOD Way

9714 East Sherwood Way · (480) 437-4990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9714 East Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft. 2/2 w/Den and golf cart garage. Fully furnished including a golf cart. Award winning resort community offers six golf courses, tennis and health club along with private restaurants and bars. Ideal place for a Winter vacation or temporary residence near Intel and Orbital Systems. Summer rate, $1750/month Tenant pays the electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have any available units?
9714 E SHERWOOD Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have?
Some of 9714 E SHERWOOD Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 E SHERWOOD Way currently offering any rent specials?
9714 E SHERWOOD Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 E SHERWOOD Way pet-friendly?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way offer parking?
Yes, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does offer parking.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have a pool?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does not have a pool.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have accessible units?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9714 E SHERWOOD Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9714 E SHERWOOD Way does not have units with air conditioning.
