9714 E SHERWOOD Way

Amenities
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft. 2/2 w/Den and golf cart garage. Fully furnished including a golf cart. Award winning resort community offers six golf courses, tennis and health club along with private restaurants and bars. Ideal place for a Winter vacation or temporary residence near Intel and Orbital Systems. Summer rate, $1750/month Tenant pays the electricity.