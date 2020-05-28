9714 E SHERWOOD Way

Amenities

garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft. 2/2 w/Den and golf cart garage. Fully furnished including a golf cart. Award winning resort community offers six golf courses, tennis and health club along with private restaurants and bars. Ideal place for a Winter vacation or temporary residence near Intel and Orbital Systems. Summer rate, $1750/month Tenant pays the electricity.