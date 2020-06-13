Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

274 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23828 S VACATION Way
23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
This is a fully furnished vacation home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
24214 S LAKEWAY Circle NW
24214 Southwest Lakeway Circle, Sun Lakes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3435 sqft
Big Beautiful home on the golf course, 4/3 + Den 3435 sq. ft. Fully furnished Executive Rental, gated community, just south of the new Intel plant in Ocotillo, located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 40+ age restricted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9909 E DONEGAL Court
9909 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25231 S PAPAGO Place
25231 Papago Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to ''La Hacienda!'' Really super two master suite floor plan located on the walking lakes in Sun Lakes Country Club with a hacienda flavor. Beautifully appointed yet very comfortable.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9518 E SUNRIDGE Drive
9518 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25456 S TRURO Drive
25456 South Truro Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1384 sqft
Furnished home Available July 1, 2020 thru October 31.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
26001 S SHERBROOK Drive
26001 South Sherbrook Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1922 sqft
Fully furnished home in age restricted community 40+ available August 1st 2020 thru December 31 2020 Award winning commmunity offering six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, private restaraunts and bars, healthclub and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
10819 E BELLFLOWER Drive
10819 East Bellflower Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
This completely remodeled home is one of the nicest in the community. Located in Palo Verde his 2 bedroom plus office home has a great layout with both a formal and eat in dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25645 S 99TH Drive
25645 South 99th Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1744 sqft
Available March 1st 2020. Very nice waterfront property in Cottonwood HOA of Sun Lakes. Large covered patio to enjoy beautiful views of the lake and fountain. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fully furnished.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 by the month or long term.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23804 S VACATION Way
23804 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1572 sqft
Oakwood Country Club Designer Furnished Villa! Absolutely stunning, light and bright single story villa minimum lease length is one month per HOA. Four months minimum if Jan-April leased.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1810 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
25846 S Illinois Ave
25846 South Illinois Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
Sun Lakes Long Term Rental - This cozy home features 2 bedroom, with updates throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate floors.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ironwood Country Club
1 Unit Available
25046 S Foxglenn Dr
25046 South Foxglenn Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1641 sqft
Furnished Rental - 30 Day Minimum - Furnished Rental in Sun Lakes. 55+ Community. Everything you need to enjoy life! This home has it all! Two bedrooms and two full baths. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9050 E OLIVE Lane
9050 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1617 sqft
TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Lakes
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Octotillo
13 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Balboa Way
1 Unit Available
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
5161 S COTTON Drive
5161 Cotton Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3128 sqft
Highly desired Ocotillo area located in the Oakwood Lakes community.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
225 E Mead Drive
225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2305 sqft
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona.
City Guide for Sun Lakes, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame" -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sun Lakes, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sun Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

