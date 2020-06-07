Rent Calculator
25258 S PINEWOOD Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25258 S PINEWOOD Drive
25258 South Pinewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25258 South Pinewood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished vacation rental is located within the desirable age- restricted community of Sun Lakes. Community amenities available to the renter.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have any available units?
25258 S PINEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sun Lakes, AZ
.
What amenities does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25258 S PINEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes
.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25258 S PINEWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
