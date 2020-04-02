All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

9647 E PALOMINO Place

9647 East Palomino Place · No Longer Available
Location

9647 East Palomino Place, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NOW AVAILABLE SPRING OF 2020- renter backed out. A lovely 2 bed, 2 bath property in Sun Lakes is now available for seasonal rental.mFeaturing desert landscaping, 2 car garage, dining and living areas, plantation shutters, neutral paint, and much more, The elegant kitchen is equipped with ample cabinetry, a pantry, and matching appliances. The stunning master bedroom boasts a private entry, a bath with double sinks, and a spacious closet. With an expansive backyard which includes a cozy covered patio, and located in a wonderful adult community with a refreshing pool, this home has everything you could ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have any available units?
9647 E PALOMINO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have?
Some of 9647 E PALOMINO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9647 E PALOMINO Place currently offering any rent specials?
9647 E PALOMINO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9647 E PALOMINO Place pet-friendly?
No, 9647 E PALOMINO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place offer parking?
Yes, 9647 E PALOMINO Place offers parking.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9647 E PALOMINO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have a pool?
Yes, 9647 E PALOMINO Place has a pool.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have accessible units?
No, 9647 E PALOMINO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9647 E PALOMINO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9647 E PALOMINO Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9647 E PALOMINO Place does not have units with air conditioning.
